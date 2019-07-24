A trip down memory lane: Lost pictures of Pitstone Concrete Plant found in attic
A collection of old photographs have been found in an attic in Pitstone documenting life at the Pitstone Concrete plant.
The photographs, thought to be lost forever were found by Richard Collins when he was appraising a property in Pitstone, Buckinghamshire owned by Peter Briggshaw, who worked at the plant for 20 years.
1. Renovation to the site and a new building
2. The destruction of the concrete plant in the early 90s
3. the site offices where many workers were housed
4. The railroads helped distribute material made on site, including concrete used to make the M40 and Didcot power plant
