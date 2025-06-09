3 . Internet chat rooms

Before the advent of Facebook, Twitter and co, the easiest place to meet complete strangers online was an internet chat room. Among the first and most popular during the late 90s and early noughties were the AOL chat rooms, where you could find a group for almost any topic. People were so excited by the new technology that these chat rooms were generally good natured and not filled with the vitriol that plagues so much of social media these days, though you were never quite sure who you were talking to online. Those were the days before everyone was online that internet cafes, like the one pictured, were popular. | Jonathan Elderfield/Liaison/Getty Images Photo: Jonathan Elderfield/Liaison/Getty Images