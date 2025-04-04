This is possibly the cheapest way to experience the thrill of a thunderous V8 on track | Ford

A bargain driving experience package £16 gives you a choice of five amazing cars to take on a three-lap blast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine opening up the taps in a V8 muscle car, or clipping the apex in a sports car - and paying only £16 for the privilege.

It's a driving thrill being offered by PSR Experience, the UK supercar firm, and Wowcher has organised a special discount saving 67% off the normal £49 price.

It means petrolheads can choose one of five cars to take for a thrash around one of a selection of 22 UK circuits to put their driving skills to the test.

The Nissan 370z is also among the cars you could drive for £16 | Wieck

For just £16, drivers will get three laps in a sports car or muscle car, accompanied by an instructor who will help to get the best out of the machine.

The cars to choose from in this package are a Nissan 370Z, a Ford Mustang GT V8, a Chevrolet Camaro V8, a Dodge Challenger SRT8, or a classic Ford Mustang.

And Wowcher's discounts run right through the PSR portfolio of experiences, with the six-lap driving experience also discounted - it's normally £98, but you could snap one up for £33.

Spend just £36 and you could be piloting a Lamborghini for three laps | Lamborghini

Or you could even choose to upgrade to a supercar package for £36, and choose to explore the limits of a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin or Porsche.

For example, thanks to the Wowcher deals, nine laps in a Ferrari F430 or Porsche 911 Turbo would cost just £80, and 12 laps in an American muscle car would be just £66.

It's easily the best value driving experience on the market right now, but it's selling fast.

Click here to see the full list of cars and track locations, and to snap up the deal.