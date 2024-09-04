Ninja's smoothie maker and blender is less than £30 right now

The 700w smoothie maker comes with two cups and, if you can catch the deal, it's just £29.99

Smoothies are a superb way to keep ourselves nourished, explore new flavours, and even set us up for the day.

It's possible to buy a simple smoothie maker and blender for around £20 - like this one by Quest - but power, build quality and durability are the key attributes of any decent device, and the Ninja QB3001UKS Blender and Smoothie Maker has got all the boxes ticked.

Not only is it one of the more powerful smoothie makers out there, with 700 watts, but it comes with two 470ml cups with spout lids. It's also wonderfully compact, so it won't take up a lot of room in your kitchen.

The normal price for this smoothie maker is £59.99, which is already a bit cheaper than the similarly popular, but less powerful, Nutribullet 600 at £69.99, but Amazon's Ninja sale has knocked 50% off its price.

So you can currently get one of the best smoothie makers out there for just £29.99. And that's a very cheap way to get that iconic Ninja brand onto your kitchen counter.

Other highlights in the Ninja sale, which won't last much longer, is a terrific offer on the Ninja Foodi Max air fryer. Usually, you pay £249.99 for this top-spec appliance, but Amazon has a limited-time deal on, taking the price down to just £169.99. And the best bit is it's available in an exclusive black and copper colour.

Ninja's Foodi Max Health Grill and Air Fryer is normally priced at £299.99, but it's currently £189.99 - and that's one of the cheapest prices we've seen it at.

It gets better though, because, if you don't fancy the copper and black colour scheme, you can save even more. The standard silver and black version is priced at £139.99 - and that really is a bargain.

For even more versatility there's the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker, or the Foodi Max Multi Cooker, and these both have more than 30% knocked off their prices.

The Speedi is down to £176 from £254.99 and the Foodi Max Multi Cooker is now £199.99, down from £309.99.

It's worth bearing in mind that you can save even more on the Speedi if you don't choose the copper version. The standard black and grey one is just £129. It might not look as pretty, but it's a 44% saving.

Barbecue season is drawing to a close in the UK, so it's no surprise to see a decent discount on the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect electric barbecue. It was a huge seller over the summer, especially after it was championed by David Beckham, and it's now selling for £349 - down from the usual £449.99.

Ninja caused quite a stir this year by almost literally turning air fryer design on its head with the Double Stack, which has vertical drawers. It's been hot property since its launch, but that hasn't stopped Amazon knocking 15% off its price. It's now £229.99.

All the deals are limited time only, so you'll need to be quick to catch them. And if you haven't got Amazon Prime membership, click here to find out more about a free trial.