Nothing beats the thrill of turning travel plans into a booked getaway.

We all love counting down to something special, and right now, a weekend escape to a luxury spot might be just what you need. With the sun playing hide and seek and grey skies lingering, it’s the perfect time to swap the gloom for a well-deserved break. The only thing better than planning a trip away is booking the trip.

Wowcher has an amazing deal right now where you can book a two or three-night’s in a luxury lodge for four or six people plus a bottle of prosecco and chocolates to share and a private hot tub from £199. It’s also pet-friendly and they have available dates until December.

Sherwood Castle Retreat | Wowcher

This is a huge saving of up to 44% off the original Sherwood Castle Retreat’s prices. If you were to book this holiday directly through the website it would cost around £393 for two nights so the Wowcher offer is a really good deal.

I recently stayed at a luxury lodge and it was such a lovely weekend for all the family. Being outside and walking through the woods with the kids on their bikes was a great experience. It is the perfect staycation, no matter what the weather decides to do.

Escape to the Sherwood Castle Retreat, nestled in the famous Sherwood Forest (filming location of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves). This luxury lodge offers the perfect relaxing getaway for you and your loved ones. Whether you want to try the activities, forest walks, or simply unwind in a beautiful setting, this deal is ideal.

Luxury lodge features:

Private hot tub

Fully equipped kitchen and dining area

Bathroom

TV

Decking area with seating

Central heating

Lodges for up to four have 1 double and 2 twin beds

Lodges for up to six have 2 doubles and 2 twin beds

Holiday Highlights:

Farm

Swimming pool

Outdoor activities including archery, tennis, mini-golf and cycling

Children’s play area

Forest walking and nature trails

Gym

Parking

For more information on booking this holiday break, all available dates and terms and conditions click here .

