Taylor Swift Eras UK Tour 2024: What exactly does a Taylor Swift Eras Tour VIP package cost and include?
The countdown is on as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour finally comes to the UK. The singer will be kicking off her tour in Edinburgh on Friday June 7 then heading over to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.
The good news is that according to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras UK Tour 2024 are still available.
However, if you're a Swiftie like us and already have tickets then 'you need to calm down’ because we can reveal exactly what is included in each and every single VIP package.
Here is everything you need to know about the Taylor Swift VIP packages and how to get them. There are six VIP packages available and in true Tay-Swift style each one has been named after one of her biggest hits.
It’s Been A Long Time Package - £662
- One Unforgettable A Reserve Floor Ticket
- Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints
- Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard
Karma is My Boyfriend Package - £387
- One Phenomenal A Reserve Floor Ticket
- Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints
- Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Taylor Swift Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard
I Remember It All Too Well Package - £332
- One Incredible A Reserve Ticket in the Lower Level
- Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints
- Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard
Ready For It Package - £227
- One Amazing B Reserve Ticket
- Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints
- Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard
It’s A Love Story Package - £222
- One Excellent D Reserve Ticket
- Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints
- Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard
We Never Go Out of Style Package - £196
- One Awesome Reserved Seat Ticket
- A special set of four Taylor Swift Prints
- Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard
Sadly none of the VIP packages include a backstage pass or meet and greet with the singer herself. AXS is warning fans that all sales are final, meaning there will be no refunds or exchanges and all packages are non-transferable.
VIP merchandise will not be shipped outside the United Kingdom under any circumstances. For full terms and conditions head to the AXS Taylor Swift Packages Website. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster or AXS only.
