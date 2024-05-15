Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Strictly dancers will reunite this year for a new show - Legends of the Dance Floor

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite will reunite for a new show together, billed as a “nostalgic celebration of Latin, ballroom, tango, rumba and so much more.”

The five professional stars have all headlined their own solo shows but the 18-date UK tour marks their first production together. In Legends of The Dance Floor they will be joined by a supporting cast as they take audiences on a journey through their careers and Strictly highlights.

New Zealander Cole, who was a professional on Strictly from 2004 to 2017, and won the first series with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky, said: “We are going to produce something very special and very unique. I’m really excited to see what we produce on that stage because I know it’s going to be something really magical.”

Kovalev, who competed in three finals and won the BBC show with the late TV presenter Caroline Flack in 2014, added: “This show is for anyone who loves dancing. We are going back to our roots, back to traditional ballroom and Latin dancing, it’s going to be so much fun on stage.”

The Russian dancer is married to his former celebrity dance partner Rachel Riley, with whom he was paired in 2013. He left the show in 2019.

Italian dancer Simone appeared on Strictly from 2006 until 2012 and his celebrity partners included soap star Natalie Cassidy and pop star Rachel Stevens.

He said: “There is going to be lots of glamour and lots of passion. There will be so much talent on one stage, not just from us five but also from our amazing cast.”

Jordan was a professional on Strictly from 2006 to 2013, and Waite appeared from 2004 to 2009.