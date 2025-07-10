The Stoplock Pro has never been this cheap | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Keyless car theft is on the rise, but this £36.99 Amazon deal on the trusted Stoplock Pro steering wheel lock could help stop thieves in their tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With nearly all new cars being fitted with keyless technology, beating the thieves has become a back-to-basics process.

Modern car security systems can be bypassed alarmingly quickly, using relay devices to amplify the signal from your key fob - unlocking, and even starting, your car.

It means your car's security system just isn't secure enough any more, which has led lots of people to add a second layer of security - this time a physical layer.

Stoplock's Pro lock is one of the most popular picks when it comes to physical security | Amazon

One of the most affordable and effective options is a steering wheel lock. A quality lock clamps on to the wheel and makes it impossible to turn it very far, rendering the vehicle undrivable until it's removed.

There are lots of options on the market, but Stoplock has led the way for many years, and its Stoplock Pro lock is one of its most popular.

With a recommended retail price at around £80, it's not unusual to see prices at around £50, like this listing on Halfords.com - but Amazon is selling one for £36.99 as part of its Prime Day sales bonanza.

Five tips to avoid relay theft Keep key fobs in a Faraday pouch or box – it blocks the signal Switch off keyless entry if possible – some modern cars do allow this Use a steering wheel lock – this old-school approach can be very effective Park defensively – close to walls or other cars to make access harder Check your car is locked – don’t just trust the car's signal, check your handles

That's the lowest price we've seen the Stoplock Pro offered at, and it's an incredible opportunity to step up your security and give yourself some peace of mind.

The Stoplock Pro is designed to fit most vehicles, although it can be tight over large steering wheels.

And do remember, no security device is completely infallible. They're only a deterrent. But it could mean the difference between a thief targeting your car and moving on to the next.

Honor This £89 Honor phone is a Prime Day bargain - if you can catch the deal £ 89.99 Buy now Buy now The Honor X6C might be the best smartphone under £100 right now. With a big 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and great battery life, it's on sale for just £89.99 in the Prime Day deal – and it's way better than it has any right to be. Sure, it's not as good as a £1,000 flagship, but it's so much better than it should be for a tenth of that price.

Amazon Beat the heat with this bargain handheld fan which is discounted for Prime Day £ 10.99 Buy now Buy now This wearable, handheld and desktop fan is now £10.99 for Prime Day. USB-rechargeable and ultra-portable, it folds, stands or hangs to deliver cool air wherever you go. It even comes with a phone stand and detachable base – ideal for heatwaves.