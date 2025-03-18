Simba's Hybrid mattress: a night-time game-changer | Simba Sleep

I’ve been sleeping regularly for over 59 years—every single night, in fact. No gaps in my experience. I’ve tested everything from dodgy guest beds to ‘just about acceptable’ hotel mattresses, so you’re in safe hands.

Unlike the so-called “professional mattress reviewers” who test beds in sterile labs using robotic pressure sensors (probably while sitting in ergonomic office chairs, the cowards), my research is conducted under real-life conditions: late-night leg cramps, mild existential crises at 3 am, and, most crucially, the slow but relentless accumulation of age-related aches and pains.

For nearly a decade, I’d been in a committed, if increasingly dysfunctional, relationship with my old mattress. We’d grown older together, but while I was sagging in all the usual places, I’d started to suspect that it was too. Rare was the night I didn’t wake in the early hours with a lower backache or some other seemingly random pain, as though my mattress was subtly trying to tell me that our time together was coming to an end. So, after one too many early morning stretches that felt more like an attempt to reassemble myself, I finally decided to move on.

Which brings me to the Simba Hybrid mattress—a fresh start, a new beginning, a potential dreamboat of a sleep surface.

The unboxing experience: A first date with Simba

After my new mattress arrived, vacuum-packed and rolled into a surprisingly compact box, I cast my experienced eye over the un-boxed form in front of me. Yes, it was definitely a mattress. Yes, it was the exact size of my bed frame, which was handy. Beyond that, it looked… well, quite modern, as much as any large, slightly squashy rectangle can be described as modern. But let’s be honest—no one buys a mattress for its looks. The real test would be the first few nights of sleep.

So, with scientific rigour (read: A willingness to collapse into bed and see what happened), I committed to thorough testing, with daily debriefs alongside my wife—who, if snoozing were an Olympic sport, would by now be a triple gold medallist.

Products tested Simba Hybrid Mattress: I tested the Simba Hybrid Mattress , available direct from Simba for £899 (king size). It combines five layers of comfort, including Aerocoil® micro springs and cooling technology, for exceptional support and temperature regulation. Simba Hybrid Pillow: I was so impressed with the mattress that I decided to upgrade my pillow game as well. The Simba Hybrid Pillow (£109) features adjustable Nanocube® filling, temperature regulation, and a breathable design, making it customisable for different sleep positions. Simba Hybrid Duvet: To complete the full Simba sleep experience, I also invested in the Simba Hybrid Duvet (£139). It’s designed with Stratos® temperature control, helping to maintain an ideal sleeping climate throughout the night. Together, these have elevated our slumbers to boss level—turning our bed into the kind of luxurious retreat you normally only find in high-end hotels.

First impressions: support like I’ve never known

From the very first night, something was different. I felt secure, and supported in a way I hadn’t realised I’d been missing. My body felt… straight. Whether I was on my back or my side, there were no weird pressure points, no subtle dips that suggested a decade of accumulated sleep positions had finally taken their toll. My old mattress, it turned out, had been imperceptibly sagging in all the wrong places, causing those lovely aches and pains I’d simply come to accept.

Even better, the support wasn’t just limited to lying down. The solid base meant that sitting up in bed—whether for reading, that all-important morning coffee, or just the noble daily struggle of putting socks on—was noticeably more comfortable.

And then there was the motion isolation. Any tossing and turning on my part was almost imperceptible to my wife, which was just as well considering I had a heavy cold that first week. While the Simba could do nothing to dampen the noise of my coughing and sneezing, at least I wasn’t catapulting her across the room every time I shifted position.

What makes the Simba Hybrid tick (or rather, not creak, sag, or overheat)

For those who like a bit of technical reassurance, here’s what you’re getting with the Simba Hybrid:

• Five layers of comfort, including Aerocoil® micro springs for extra support and breathability

• Cooling tech, which actually works—unlike pure memory foam mattresses that sometimes feel like you’re sleeping on a warm marshmallow

• A high-density foam base for firm, consistent support, no matter how much you move around

• Edge-to-edge support, meaning no drooping sides and no feeling like you’re about to slide off the bed when you sit near the edge

• A 200-night trial so you can decide if it’s the one, without fear of commitment

So, is it the best mattress ever?

Well, let’s break it down.

Is it the best mattress I’ve ever slept on? Pretty much. I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some very posh hotels over the years, and the Simba is absolutely up there with the best of them.

Other Simba mattresses: what’s the difference? If you’re considering a Simba mattress but aren’t sure which one to go for, here’s how the range compares: Simba Hybrid Essential (£699, king size) – The entry-level option, offering Simba’s hybrid design at a lower price point, with fewer layers but still including Aerocoil® micro springs for support. Simba Hybrid Pro (£1,259, king size) – Adds a wool comfort layer for extra breathability and a more plush feel while keeping the same hybrid support. Simba Hybrid Luxe (£1,799, king size) – More layers, including an extra set of Aerocoil® springs and enhanced breathability, for an even more luxurious sleep experience. Simba Hybrid Ultra (£2,999, king size) – The top-of-the-line model, featuring a triple-layer spring system, even more cooling tech, and maximum support—essentially, the Rolls-Royce of Simba mattresses.

Is it the best mattress I’ve ever owned? Absolutely. I just wish I’d dumped my ex and shacked up with Simba sooner—but life’s full of regrets.

Is it the best mattress on the market? Look, it’s been great to test this one, and I definitely feel more rested than I have in a long time, but do you really expect me to haul multiple mattresses up and down the stairs for a definitive verdict on all of them? So maybe it’s the best, maybe it’s not—but the good news is, Simba gives you 200 nights to figure that out for yourself.

My conclusion from this experience? Pay attention to and invest in the things that really make a difference in your life—the fundamentals that matter. In this case, a new mattress, but it could just as easily be a good pair of shoes, a coat that actually keeps you warm, or the time you invest in preparing a meal that brings the whole family together. Sometimes, the smallest upgrades make the biggest difference.