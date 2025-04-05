Save 57% on the price of this high-spec Lenovo Android tablet

Lenovo's series of tablets are exceptionally competent - and the Tab M9 has never been cheaper | Amazon

This limited-time deal knocks nearly £91 off a popular nine-inch tablet with Dolby Atmos and a 13-hour battery life.

This is a deal that's just too good not to share. It's a high-end Lenovo Tab M9, a 9" version of the brand's popular "M" range of tablets in arctic grey - and it's now just £69.

That's thanks to a 57% saving on a limited-time deal on Amazon, which brings the price down a long way from the RRP of £159.99.

Nine-inch tablets are great for home users and families, because their compact size makes them easy to handle, and a doddle to lob in a small bag.

This particular tablet has Android 12, 32Gb of memory, and an IPS display that will make it perfect for reading e-books.

Lenovo reckons its battery will manage to play up to 13 hours of video content, and that's going to be made all the more pleasurable by the addition of dual Dolby Atmos speakers.

It also has a headphone jack, as well as Bluetooth and WiFi, and a 2Ghz Octacore processor will keep gaming fans on their toes.

We don't know how long this deal will last, or how many are in stock, so if you want to save money on a new tablet, now's the time to do it.