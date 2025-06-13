Ring Video Doorbell just £59 in this Wowcher deal – cheaper than Amazon
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home security setup, this Wowcher deal on the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best-value offers around – and it’s proving incredibly popular.
Right now, you can get the 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell in either Satin Silver or Venetian Bronze for just £59.99 via Wowcher. That’s £20 cheaper than the same model on Amazon, where it’s currently listed at £79.99 – and a huge saving on the original RRP of £99.
With more than 130 units already sold and the listing marked as “selling fast,” it’s clear this one’s struck a chord with bargain hunters.
The doorbell features 1440p HD video, a head-to-toe view, colour night vision, and motion alerts sent directly to your phone. You can also use two-way talk via the app to speak to delivery drivers, friends, or unexpected guests – even when you’re not home.
Installation is simple and wire-free, and it’s fully app-controlled with clever privacy features like custom zones and quick replies. This model also includes support for night-time vision and smart notifications, making it one of the most convenient home security devices on the market.
This isn’t a refurbished unit – it’s a brand-new model from trusted retailer Clove Technology, and the authenticity has been verified by Wowcher.
Just note that a delivery charge of £8.99 applies, but even with that included, this deal still undercuts Amazon and other major retailers significantly.