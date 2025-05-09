Raging Bull: The perfect Father’s Day gift for the fashion-conscious dad | Raging Bull

Founded by Rugby legend Phil Vickery this fashion range is the ideal collection for style, quality and comfort.

When searching for the ideal Father’s Day gift, it’s often hard to find the right gift for him. This year, we recently discovered Raging Bull , a menswear brand that hits all the right notes. As with Marks & Spencer’s online orders currently unavailable this is a great alternative brand that dad will love.

Founded by former rugby star Phil Vickery after England’s iconic World Cup victory in 2003, Raging Bull carries a name as powerful as its story. Nicknamed “ Raging Bull ” by Sir Clive Woodward for his ferocious and courageous style of play, Phil brought the same spirit to life in his clothing brand. What started as a supplier of quality sportswear for grassroots rugby has since evolved into a fully-fledged lifestyle brand offering premium, design-led clothing without sacrificing affordability.

Raging Bull’s commitment to inclusivity is one of its most refreshing qualities. Phil envisioned a brand that fits everyone from nimble fly-halves to powerhouse forwards and today, Raging Bull proudly offers an extensive size range that ensures no dad is left out of the style game.

It’s a beautiful brand and the quality of the clothing is outstanding so you know it will last. The collection is perfect for your dad or your kids' dad. My husband tried a few items and they look incredible - it’s his new favourite clothing brand.

This Father’s Day, Raging Bull’s collection provides a superb range of options, whether your dad is more about casual weekends or prefers the smart-tailored flair.

Top 6 best buys from Raging Bull:

Every piece carries the strong, distinctive Raging Bull logo — a symbol of resilience, character, and quality. If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift that’s good quality, stylish, and comfortable, look no further than Raging Bull. To see the full clothing range from Raging Bull click here .

