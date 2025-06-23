The Philips 2000 Series now comes with a viewing window - and it's an absolute bargain at the moment | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Philips’ new 2000 Series air fryer with a clear viewing window, 13 cooking functions and a 6.2L capacity is nearly half price right now on Amazon.

This Philips air fryer has all the features an air-frying aficionado would want - and it's almost half price at the moment.

It's the new 2000 Series, and it normally costs £99.99, but thanks to a limited-time deal on Amazon, we've found it for just £51.79 - that's a 48% discount.

This discount is quite specific to the 6.2-litre version, and it's arguably the pick of the 2000 series, because it has the RapidAir technology, 13 functions, a touch-screen display, and the relatively new innovation of a cooking window.

The 6.2-litre drawer can hold a whole chicken | Amazon

Philips also offers a larger dual basket air fryer in its 1000 series, with a 7.1-litre capacity and a flexible drawer which can be split into two, or used as one large container.

That model is on the same page as the 2000 Series, with a 25% discount, bringing the price down to £119.99.

The smallest of the 2000 Series, a 4.1-litre version, is also offered on the page with a 38% discount, bringing the price down to £49.99 - but the most attractive option is clearly the 6.1-litre air fryer, because it only costs a few quid more and you get a viewing window along with the extra capacity.

There's also a dual drawer version discounted on Amazon - but not by as much | Amazon

For a large-capacity air fryer capable of fitting in enough food to feed a family, the Philips 2000 Series is pretty compact, and its digital display and capacitive buttons make controlling it very easy.

Clear windows are a very useful thing to have on an air fryer too, especially for those of us who ignore the presets and cook by eye.

Although there are plenty of automatic options for people who prefer to take the guesswork out of cooking, and let the machine do the job, and they can all be used across the 13 functions.

We don't know how long Philips will be running this promotion, or how long stocks will last, so if you fancy a brilliant deal on a top-spec air fryer, grab one while you can.