The beautiful Lyocell Rich Printed Ruffle Midi Cami Dress from M&S is selling out fast.

If you're searching for the perfect summer dress that combines comfort, elegance, and affordability, look no further. Marks & Spencer has once again delivered a wardrobe must-have. The Lyocell Rich Printed Ruffle Midi Cami Dress £39.50 is an easy-to-wear throw on dress that will get you so many compliments.

From casual brunches to sunny holidays, this dress ticks all the right boxes. Made from a lyocell-rich fabric, it offers a luxuriously soft feel with breathable comfort that’s ideal for warmer days. The lightweight material drapes beautifully, flattering the figure while keeping you cool.

But what really sets this dress apart is its elegant design. The playful ruffle detailing adds a touch of romance, while the midi length keeps it versatile enough for both day and night wear. Adjustable straps provide a custom fit, and the eye-catching print adds a pop of personality without being overpowering.

Pair it with sandals and a straw bag for a beach-ready look or dress it up with heels and a denim jacket for an evening out. It’s the kind of effortless dress that becomes a go-to simple to wear, yet always polished.

Customers are already raving about the Printed Ruffle Midi Cami Dress , one person gave it a five star review and wrote: “This dress, perfect for hot summer days and really good value for money too.” Whilst another explained that although it was a “Nice pretty dress” on her 5’5 frame “the length is a bit more maxi than midi.”

M&S is known for combining style with sustainability, and this dress is no exception. The lyocell blend is an eco-conscious choice, using fibres derived from responsibly sourced wood pulp. It’s a win for your wardrobe and for the planet.

So if you’re looking to refresh your seasonal style, now’s the time. Head over to M&S and grab the Lyocell Rich Printed Ruffle Midi Cami Dress before it's gone because based on the rush, it won’t stay in stock for long.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

