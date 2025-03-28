A unique Mothers Day gift from MyStories | MyStories

Give your mum a truly personal gift this Mother’s Day with a bespoke memory book from MyStories—no delivery needed.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday—and if you’re still looking for something meaningful, this could be the most heartfelt gift you’ll give. Forget the last-minute flowers or panic-ordering chocolates. Instead, give your mum something she’ll never forget: her life story, captured in a beautiful book she’ll treasure forever.

MyStories offers a unique and personal way to celebrate the woman who’s shaped your world. There’s no physical delivery required, so it’s perfect for a thoughtful, last-minute surprise that doesn’t feel last minute at all.

Even better, there’s a 25% discount available just for Mother’s Day—making it the perfect time to give something meaningful without stretching your budget. This special offer is for a limited time only, so if you’ve been thinking about it, now’s the moment to act.

To get started, simply follow this link.

Through guided interviews, MyStories captures your mum’s memories, milestones and life lessons—then turns them into a professionally edited, bespoke keepsake book that becomes part of your family’s legacy.

Why MyStories is the perfect Mother’s Day gift:

Deeply personal: Her stories, her words, and her life—beautifully preserved.

A lasting legacy: Unlike flowers, this is a gift that will be cherished for years to come.

One customer said, “My mom cried when she read her MyStories book. It was the most meaningful gift I’ve ever given her.”

What makes this gift so powerful is the emotional connection it creates—not just for your mum, but for the whole family. Seeing her stories come to life in print is a reminder of everything she’s experienced, accomplished and passed on. It’s the kind of present that sparks conversations, laughter and often, a few tears.

And because the process is entirely online, you can set it in motion today, even if you’re short on time. Just send her the gift link and let MyStories guide her through each step. By next Mother’s Day, you could be holding a finished book that captures her life, her voice and her love—something no shop-bought gift can match.

There’s still time to give something truly special. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, this limited-time offer is your chance to honour your mum in the most personal way.