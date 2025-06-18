Meaco's new portable Sefte is the product of extensive research all aimed at making the perfect cooling fan | Meaco

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Meaco’s Sefte 8in cordless fan builds on its award-winning predecessors to deliver quiet, energy-efficient cooling with standout portability and smart design — a real five-star performer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let's not beat about the bush, this is probably the best fan you can buy. Meaco's new Sefte 8in Portable Table Air Circulator follows in the footsteps of previous models including the superb 1085 air circulator, and it's really just a next step in the development.

To create the newly-launched portable Sefte, Meaco pored over customer feedback and ironed out any small niggles to create what they hoped would be the perfect cooling fan. And it's not far off perfect, it has to be said.

Firstly, it's called "Sefte", because that literally means quiet, gentle, and undisturbed. And that sums up the output of the Sefte range. Don't expect a powerful blast of air from this, but it does a staggeringly job of cooling you down.

The Sefte is very lightweight, and easily to place in any room | Meaco

And that's partly because it's not actually a fan, per se. It's an air circulator. Not wishing to blind you with science, but air circulators move air around a room rather than blast it forwards. It's the reason they have large chambers around the blades, and it creates a more balanced and effective airflow.

It also doesn't blow the papers around on your desk, and it's much nicer to sleep with, because it's just a calmer, quieter experience.

Meaco's new Sefte has a party piece over its predecessors - it's cordless. It has a removable, rechargeable, and replaceable battery built into its base, and that can be charged up and run for up to 17 hours, thanks to a super-efficient and completely silent brushless motor.

There are corded versions, and there are pedestal versions, but none are as efficient and versatile as this 8" portable version.

The battery is designed to be easy to replace, and it sits neatly in the top, which is ideal for access | Meaco

In use, it's wonderfully quiet, and in the low modes you barely notice it, but it does do a superb job of wafting a gentle breeze around the room.

Its digital display is bright and offers all the information you need, and the buttons alongside it are nicely thought out and intuitive. They could be a tad more sensitive, but I'm nit-picking now.

While I'm nit-picking, I actually wish it came with a USB-C socket rather than a proprietary charger - it's one more thing to lose, but Meaco is leaning heavily on the sustainability credentials of its new hero product, so getting replacement parts won't be an issue.

There are other portable air circulators on the market, and I've tested a few, but this honestly is the best option out there in terms of its simplicity, functionality, and sheer innovation.

It looks good, it works well, it's cheap to run and, at its £79.99 launch price it's actually great value for money. It's an obvious five-star appliance.