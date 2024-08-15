Aldi’s middle aisle is set to become a haven for DIY enthusiasts this week

A selection of home improvement essentials is about to appear in the middle aisle this week, and consumer writer Gareth Butterfield has picked out the best deals.

Aldi has always been a great place to buy tools and other DIY goodies from. That middle aisle can be a haven for the home improvement enthusiast, with random gadgets, gizmos and contraptions.

Thankfully, there is a way to scope out what is about to go on sale and when. Aldi's website links its Specialbuys before they land in the middle aisle on Thursdays and Sundays.

This means, if there's a specific device or tool you've been after, you can hang on until it arrives in your nearest Aldi and save a few quid.

This digital multimeter is useful for all kinds of jobs | Aldi

We've been having a flick through the latest products about to arrive in Thursday, August 15th's DIY event, and there are some really good deals. Here are some of our favourites.

Firstly, I absolutely love the look of this digital multimeter. Mine is showing its age, and I can't believe I can grab a new one for £7.99. I'll be heading out on Thursday for sure.

I already own a version of Aldi's Ferrex 4V rotary tool, and I've been very impressed with it. It's really good for light duties such as polishing and engraving, and it comes with a huge selection of tools. A great bargain for just £14.99.

Three USB ports on this attractive wall socket | Aldi

Speaking of tools, there's also a selection of locking pliers for £2.99 each. These are handy for all sorts of jobs, from automotive maintenance to metalwork.

I also love this brushed steel wall socket with three USB outlets. I might just have to upgrade the one in my kitchen, and that cost a lot more than £9.99.

So it's a perfect time to top up your tool box, or maybe start a project you've been putting off. But remember, as with all Specialbuys, when they're gone, they're gone!