Parkdean Resorts is offering half price deals on its sites, like near Trecco Bay in Wales seen here | Parkdean Resorts

2025 holiday deals from Parkdean Resorts already on sale for half price to UK beach favourites Isle of Wight, Cornwall, Norfolk and more

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with up to 50% off caravan and glamping holidays, deals include saving £250 on lodge holidays and touring or camping breaks from just £10 a night with 24 UK locations to choose from. Holiday hotspots of Cornwall, Norfolk and Devon are some of the most attractive offers from £79 .

The full Parkdean Resorts sale ranges from short weekend breaks to midweek stays as well as longer seven night holidays - but cut prices are only available to buy until Wednesday January 1 or sooner if they sell out.

Among the cheapest deals, there’s over 1,450 holidays on offer starting from £79 to take a break in March 2025. Even those wanting to get away in May can bag a holiday in Cornwall with Parkdean Resorts from as little as £89.

Parkdean Resorts has a half price sale including on camping trips | Parkdean Resorts

Its Lizard Point Holiday Park, in Cornwall, neighbours stunning beaches and is near Kynance Cove in Helston - named one of the world’s 50 best beaches.

Parkdean Resorts has four locations in Devon locations including Ruda Holiday Park. It’s famous for being next to the Blue Flag Croyde Bay beach where surfers gather.

Ruda Holiday Park is in easy reach of Croyde village with its independent shops, cosy cafés, and stunning scenery.

When it comes to a holiday in Wales, Parkdean Resorts manage one of Europe’s biggest holiday parks of Trecco Bay in Porthcawl. Holidaymakers can book that in the sale from £89 in 2025.

That site has fun for all the family with a high ropes course, virtual reality arcade and mountain walking trails nearby. It is also close to an array of beautiful beaches.