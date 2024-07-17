Ice cream delights in the hot weather so why not make your own

Ice cream machine deals for Amazon Prime Day include Ninja Creami maker and come in time for hot Summer weather forecast for UK within days

Hot weather is heading to the UK making it ideal timing to bag an ice cream machine bargain in Amazon Prime Day. Special offers that only run until 11.59pm tonight, Wednesday July 17 include an exclusive offer on the Ninja Creami ice cream maker.

Prime Day deals mean making ice cream at home is cheaper than ever with deals starting from as low as £27.58. Grabbing a bargain will mean creating ice cream and sorbets with your favourite unique flavours and to suit you at home in the kitchen, night and day.

Here’s a look at some of the latest ice cream maker offers - but there’s only a limited time to get them before midnight tonight.

Ninja Creami deal

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is an exclusive to Amazon and has seven pre-set programmes to make not just ice cream but also gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, smoothie bowls, light ice cream and mix-in creations. Ninja has fast become a renowned name in kitchenware and this is another arrow to its bow.

It comes with three dishwasher safe dessert tubs and makes up to 1.4litres of ice cream, enough to feed the family. For those new to ice-cream making, there’s a recipe guide. It involves filling a tub with the ingredients and then placing it in the freezer for 24 hours. There’s a final ‘processing’ in the machine involved at the end for a few minutes too.

Amazon is offering 25% off today, slashing the price from £199.99 down to £149.99 here.

Ninja creami ice cream maker on Amazon

Duronic deal for less than £30

The Prime Day sale takes the Duronic Ice Cream Maker Machine IM540 down to £29.99, instead of £39.99.

This machine has a pre-freeze and churn cycle. It involves freezing its bowl first for between eight and 24 hours before adding a mixture and leaving it to work its magic in less than 30 minutes.

Cheapest ice cream maker deal for Sensio

This Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker Machine is the cheapest Prime Day offer on ice cream makers that we could find. Usually £33.99, a 19% saving means that shoppers can buy it for £27.58 here.

This award-winning British product clinched the title of The Independent Indy Best Buy 2023 for soft serve ice cream. It involves freezing the bowl for around 12 hours and pre-chilling ingredients for almost three hours beforehand. It then creates ice cream, sorbet, gelato and frozen yoghurt in roughly 20 minutes.

Euhomy offer on Amazon

Euhomy ice cream maker on Amazon

This Euhomy Ice Cream Maker Machine with Compressor can make gelato, sorbet and frozen yoghurt too. There’s a 17% saving for Prime Day, slashing the £119.99 price to £99.59 here.

This is billed as the “no pre-freezing ice cream maker” as it has its own built-in 100W self-cooling compressor. That means there’s no pre-freezing advance preparation involved. When the sun turns up, it takes within half an hour and an hour to create an ice cream or similar.

Cuisinart almost half price deal

There’s 47% off this Cuisinart Style Collection Ice Cream and Dessert Maker from £130.87 down to £70 here. The bowl needs to be pre-freezed overnight or kept in the freezer, but it then takes around 25 minutes to churn a smooth ice cream, frozen yoghurt or sorbet.

Cuisinart ice cream maker on Amazon

Magimix Le Glacier ice cream maker deal

A 21% saving takes this Magimix Le Glacier ice cream maker down to £43.70 here. Usually priced at £55, this Italian machine needs 10 to 12 hours in the freezer and can then make ice cream, sorbet and frozen yoghurt in 30 minutes.

Another no pre-freeze option is from Acmeenjoy. The 1.2L Ice Cream Maker with Compressor is reduced from £129.99 to £110.49 here - a 15% saving.