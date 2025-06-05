Gold accessories is summer's hottest trend - 5 must-have items from New Look, River Island, and Monsoon | River Island

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Elevate your summer style with these must have summer accessories

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s something about golden accessories that just works in the summer. Maybe it’s the way the metallic tones complement sun-kissed skin, or how they elevate even the simplest outfit. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, heading to a wedding, or hitting the dancefloor at sunset, a touch of gold adds instant radiance.

Gold is having a serious moment this summer, and shoppers are fully on board. According to reports, searches for gold high heels have skyrocketed by 139%, while interest in gold clutch bags and jewellery has jumped by 21% and 16% respectively. The message is clear: Gold is the season’s go-to for effortless glam.

Whether you’re looking to make a bold statement or add subtle shimmer, gold accessories are the season’s easiest upgrade. Here are five standout gold accessories that are making waves this season and guaranteed to make your summer style shine.

1. New Look Public Desire Gold Fitzgerald Jewel Embellished Heeled Sandals

New Look Public Desire Gold Fitzgerald Jewel Embellished Heeled Sandals | New Look

Turn heads in these jewel-adorned heels. Perfect for weddings, getaways, or a glamorous night out, they bring serious sparkle with every step.

2. New Look Gold Boxy Clutch Bag

New Look Gold Boxy Clutch Bag | New Look

Your day-to-night essential. With a sleek design that can be worn as a clutch or a shoulder bag, this versatile piece adds polish to any look.

3. Monsoon Metal Aviator Sunglasses

Monsoon Metal Aviator Sunglasses | Monsoon

A classic with a golden twist. These aviators are the ultimate sunny-day staple, giving every outfit a timeless edge.

4. River Island Gold Double Strap Footbed Sandals

River Island Gold Double Strap Footbed Sandals | River Island

Comfort meets shine. Ideal for everything from beach days to city strolls, these sandals deliver effortless chic with a metallic finish.

5. Abbott Lyon Mini Heart Necklace

Abbott Lyon Mini Heart Necklace | Abbott Lyon

A delicate gold-plated necklace made for layering. Waterproof and sentimental, it’s the kind of piece you’ll wear all summer and beyond.

Butlin’s just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild

Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlin’s has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.

👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to book your Butlins break and let the little ones loose 🌈

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now