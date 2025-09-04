The Uninell UV5 cordless stick vacuum has wowed its users | Amazon

It may look like a £500 Dyson, but this Uninell cordless vacuum costs just £124.99 with a 38% discount – and reviewers say it’s a powerful alternative

If you think this vacuum looks a little bit like the £500 Dyson V15, you'd be right. But we're sure that's just a coincidence.

Because it's actually made by a company called Uninell, and it doesn't cost £500 at all. In fact, it costs £124.99 - because there's a 38% discount applied at the moment.

You might think it's going to be a bit rubbish, and you'd be right to be sceptical at this price, for a cordless vacuum with 48,000Kpa of suction - but out of nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon, it has a score of 4.8 stars.

Reviewers are raving about the way it picks up dust and pet hair, and people love its lightweight design.

Battery life is said to be excellent, and one reviewer even said: "My previous one was a Dyson v11 that broke after a year. And I have to say that this Uninell picks up more dirt than the Dyson."

Another customer wrote: "I have a dog that sheds constantly, and this vacuum handles pet hair effortlessly without losing suction or getting clogged.

"Emptying the dust bin is quick and clean with the push of a button. The battery lasts long enough to clean my two-bedroom flat on standard mode, and turbo mode gives it the extra power needed for deeper cleans."

Some reviewers have said the surface detection can sometimes become confused with different carpet styles, and others have been disappointed with the battery life - but the overwhelming majority of reviews were positive, and full of praise.

It comes with four kinds of attachment brush heads, suitable for a variety of cleaning scenarios, including ceiling, window sill crevice, sofa crevice, keyboards, and car seats, and the digital control panel lets you choose which mode you'd like to use.

Uninell even offers a two-year warranty, and promises 24/7 support. Given Amazon has such a robust returns policy, there's really not a lot to lose.

So if you've been eyeing up a new Dyson, you might want to think again.

