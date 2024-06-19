Save up to £150 on Dyson products: Expert home cleaning tips from founder of the London House Cleaners
When it comes to cleaning your carpets, one automatically thinks about vacuuming. However, did you know there are other things around your home that will need a hoover? To keep your home looking clean and free from dust, we spoke to cleaning expert and founder of the London House Cleaners Jess Farinha.
Get the most out of your hoover with these cleaning tips.
Battling cobwebs - Use the hose attachment with a soft brush to remove cobwebs and dust bunnies stuck to ceilings, light fixtures, and corners.
Vacuuming upholstery- The upholstery attachment can be used to remove crumbs, and dust from sofas, ottomans, and armchairs. Flip the cushions and do not forget the backs and sides.
Dust off electronics- With the hose attachment on low suction, remove dust from behind and around the TVs, computers, and other electronics.
Fight dust mites- Mattresses are home to dust mites. Use the upholstery attachment to vacuum the mattress on a regular basis, especially along the folds and seams.
Corner clean up - The crevice tool attachment can help you to reach dust bunnies and dirt build-up along the baseboards, tight corners, and windowsills.
By including these Hoover tricks in your cleaning routine, you can easily fight dust bunnies and pet hair, building a clean and healthy home environment.
