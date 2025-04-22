The Allpowers R600 comes with a 100w solar panel if you buy the bargain bundle | Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of a top-spec solar generator bundle by a third in a limited-time deal

Spring is in the air and we're all enjoying some time in the great outdoors. And keeping the tech you take with you topped up has never been easier thanks to the profusion of portable power stations on the market right now.

They can be a pricey purchase, though, especially if you want to power your portable power station from a solar panel.

That's why we got a little bit excited to see this Allpowers R600 so heavily discounted on Amazon this morning. It's a 600w solar generator with a 299Wh LiFeP04 battery, capable of powering most of the things you could take with you on a trip, but it also has a solar panel bundled in.

The R600 is powerful enough to be used for home backup | Amazon

This means you could power everything from fridges, laptops, tools, e-bikes, drones, and even small coffee machines for days, as long as you get plenty of sunshine.

The 100w solar panel is foldable, so easy to transport, and the Allpowers R600 unit is one of the lighter and smaller models on the market, given its power output.

It has two AC outputs and its inverter is capable of running short loads at 1,200w, which will be enough for some coffee machines and camping kettles.

It also has four USB outputs, a 12v cigarette lighter output, and a lamp. All alongside its big LCD display.

It has a super-quiet cooling fan | Amazon

Even without the solar panel, it could run a portable refrigerator for over six hours, a TV for three hours, or a fan for up to five hours.

It's available without the solar panel for £179.99, thanks to a 28% discount, but there's an even bigger discount on the bundle, which costs £269.99 - including a 33% saving.

This limited-time deal puts its price close to a smaller unit from Jackery, the Explorer 240 V2. Although that's an incredibly competent unit for its size, it can only muster 300 watts, and it has a smaller battery at 256Wh.

The Jackery costs £169 for the unit alone, and it's £308 with a solar panel - but that's only a 40W solar panel.

So it goes to show just how good the Allpowers deal is. If you're interested in buying a portable power station this might be the best opportunity you'll get all year.