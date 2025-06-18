The summer mattress trick that will save you hundreds and keep you cool

Simba's Hybrid Essential mattress is at a bargain price | Simba

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Save as much as £500 and keep cool at night without having to buy a new mattress

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With summer nights heating up, a simple and affordable trick could help you sleep more comfortably—especially if you have a modern memory foam mattress.

Memory foam mattresses mould themselves around you as you sleep. While that is comfortable and snug it can also cause an issue during the summer months by warming you up when the temperature rises.

Mattress companies have introduced new mattresses that include ‘cooling technology’. These come with grand names such as Emma’s Thermosync or SilentNight MemoryCool. Many of them use graphite-infused foam that helps to regulate temperatures on warm nights and keep the user at a cooler temperature than a standard mattress. However, that means you will need to shell nearly £400 in the case of the Emma option or £560 for the SilentNight MemoryCool100, both of which use graphite-infused foam to pull heat from the sleeper and into the mattress.

Sleepers can also use a fan to keep them cool at night but running one all night will bump up energy bills and can cause dryness in sinuses, throat and skin overnight.

There is a third option that could be an easier option than replacing your entire mattress when the weather gets warmer. Instead of replacing the entire mattress you can simply buy a cheaper mattress topper that will help to keep you cool at night. Many of the big brands offer their cooling technology in a mattress topper, which can be placed on your mattress to get access to the technology at a lower price.

Emma’s Thermosync mattress topper uses the same graphite-infused technology as the mattress but costs a fraction of the price at £71. SilentNight also sells a cooling mattress topper with ‘cool touch’ technology priced at just £135. You do not have to shop at the big name mattress brands either. Dunelm is selling a Fogarty Cool Sleep mattress topper for just £38 - that is £362 cheaper than an entire cooling mattress.

The best thing about a cooling topper is that it can be taken off if temperatures drop again without the need to keep on changing your mattress.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here