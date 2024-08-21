Deal of the week: Party by the pool and soak up the sun with this late-September deal

Orka Village Hisaronu | First Choice

Experience a laidback pool scene by day and a lively evening entertainment programme by night, with DJ sets and pool parties at this Turkish resort - with a money-off deal if you book a September break.

Stay at the Orka Village Hisaronu in the popular Dalaman region, and take 29% off if you book with First Choice on selected dates.

The hotel has an ‘excellent’ rating on TripAdvisor, with guests raving about the entertainment - so if it’s a lively holiday you’re after, this might be the one for you.

There’s an adults-only pool so you can get some much-needed R&R, and one of the four bars on site is by the pool, so you won’t have to go far for cocktails. By night, the poolside comes alive, with dancing until the early hours.

This is a great break for couples or an adults-only group, but there’s also plenty for families; check out the separate family pool with colourful slides for the kids as well as a shallow pool for tots - and there’s a TUI kids club to keep youngsters entertained. With music quizzes, bingo nights, dance shows and DJ sets, there really is something for everyone here.

If you were after something a bit more low-key, there are outdoor movie nights twice a week, with bags of popcorn are provided.

You won’t go hungry here, as there’s two restaurants on site, one serves a buffet, and the other – an à la carte – specialises in Turkish cuisine, like testi kebab – a meat and vegetable dish slow-cooked in a sealed clay pot. The pool bar also serves snacks all day long, like pizza and burgers.

And the hotel is a short walk away from the town, where more restaurants and nightlife can be found. The average temperature in the Dalaman region during September is 31C, so keep those summer vibes going by booking this bargain late-September break.

Prices are from £404pp for a seven-night stay with bed and breakfast - with flights from Birmingham on September 24. Book your stay here.