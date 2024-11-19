Black Friday deal: Save £700 on iRobot's cleverest Roomba robot vacuum

The new Combo 10 Max has the cleverest docking station yet | iRobot

iRobot has launched a new flagship robot vacuum cleaner, with more features than ever before - and the Black Friday price is incredible

The most intelligent, feature-rich robot vacuum from iRobot, makers of the iconic Roomba range, has been launched - and it now has more features than ever before.

It's called the Roomba Combo 10 Max, and it builds on the template of the Combo J9+, but adds a washing station in its dock.

This means the retractable mop gets treated to an automatic hose down at the end of a cleaning run, before being air-dried ready for the next outing.

Of course, the base station also empties the robot's dust container and refills its on-board cleaning fluid reservoir, but adding the mop-cleaning function takes away yet another manual task.

The retractable mop is a really neat system | iRobot

All this automatic functionality does add to the price of the unit. While the Combo J9+ usually costs £1,249, the 10 Max is a £1,499 machine. That's cleverly pitched to rival Eufy's excellent S1 Pro Omni, which has a similar feature set.

However, it's Black Friday season, so recommended retail prices don't mean much. And iRobot has announced an absurdly big discount on its new flagship.

That's an incredible price for a top-spec Roomba which, don't forget, has all the clever iRobot navigation and obstacle avoidance technology built in. Arguably the best systems in the business.

To get the deal, just visit the iRobot website and order directly, there's no need for a code or voucher, just snap one up while stocks last.