Black Friday British Airways 2021: savings on 20,000 flights and holidays, with discounts to Europe and USA
Black Friday has come to British Airways - there are sale seats to the newly opened US, and across Europe, for 2022
British Airways has launched its Black Friday flight and holiday deals
After far too long spent staying at home, travellers, rejoice - not only has the US finally reopened its borders to UK citizens following COVID lockdowns, but British Airways is going to make it affordable to get there.
BA has announced their Black Friday savings, and they’re a delight to anyone with wanderlust. Flights are ex. London, to a number of exciting destinations.
Running from now until 30 November 2021, they include an impressive:
- 20,000 seats to New York, Boston, and Philadelphia at £299, ex. London
- Three-night New York flight and hotel packages from £399pp
Customers need to book between 25 November and 30 November 2021.
If you’d prefer a holiday closer to home, there are amazing European city break packages from £119pp.
If you’re keen on a European city break, you can now can book flights and two nights’ hotel accommodation from £119pp to Barcelona, Budapest, Milan, Nice, Prague, Warsaw and Lisbon.
What if the destination I want to travel to is not in the BA Black Friday Sale?
British Airways Holidays is offering up to £300 off holiday packages to any destination, available on trips taken any time before 20 October 2022. How that pans out:
· Spend £10,000 on a flight + hotel package and save £300 per booking
· Spend £5,000 on a flight + hotel package and save £200 per booking
· Spend £2,500 on any holiday package and save £100 per booking
· Spend £1,250 on any holiday package and save £50 per booking
· Spend £650 on a flight + car package and save £25 per booking
Is it safe for book travel in 2022?
Further, unexpected occurrences notwithstanding, 2022 looks like the year a form of normality is going to return to travel, both national and international, as the vaccine programmes make it safer for people to travel abroad.
Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “2022 is going to be the year we can truly start to explore the world again. As restrictions continue to ease, we see visits to the British Airways website increasing, which is a good indication that holidays are back on the agenda for our customers.”
What are the entry requirements for UK visitors?
UK travellers, and all other foreign visitors, will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination to enter the US, as well as proof of a negative Covid test taken within three days of arrival.
Airlines will be required to collect contact information from international travellers so that they can be traced if required.
Visit www.britishairways.com for full offer details including terms, conditions, dates and destinations.
British Airways Destinations on sale:
- New York: Three nights at the 3* Pod 51 Hotel from £399pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/newyork
- Or: Three nights at the 4* Hilton New York Midtown from £479pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/newyork
- Boston: British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 3.5* DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside from £419pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/boston
- Philadelphia: Three nights at the 4* Sonesta Philadelphia Downtown from £429pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/philadelphia
- Barcelona: Two nights at the 4* Attica 21 Barcelona Mar from £119pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 December - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/barcelona
- Lisbon: Two nights at the 4* Zenit Lisboa from £119pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 December - 27 May 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/lisbon
- Nice: Two nights at the 4* NH Nice from £119pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 December - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/nice
- Corfu: Seven nights at the 5* Dreams Corfu Resort & Spa from £849pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 September - 30 September 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation on All Inclusive board basis. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/corfu
- Barbados: Seven nights at the 4* South Beach Resort from £899pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 June - 30 June 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation with breakfast. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/barbados
- St Lucia: Seven nights at the 4* Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa from £799pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 June - 30 June 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation with breakfast. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/stlucia
- Dubai: Three nights at the 5* Sofitel Dubai The Palm from £649pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 June - 30 June 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation on Half Board board basis. Book by 30 November 2021. For reservations visit www.britishairways.com/dubai
Selected routes and dates apply, please visit www.ba.com/blackfriday for further information.