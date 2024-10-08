Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re in the market for a new watch, or you want to find something special for the man that has everything, check out these huge deals on designer watches.

The Tommy Hilfiger Men's 48mm Multifunction Quartz Watch is 68% off at £70.99 (RRP £219) this Amazon Prime Day, and this stylish and sophisticated wristwatch makes a perfect luxury gift to pop under the tree this Christmas.

As well as looking great with a semi-gloss blue dial and stainless steel bracelet, it also features sub-dial for the day, date and has a 24-hour format, plus it’s water resistant, so can be worn while showering or swimming.

You know you’re getting timeless style and durability with Tommy Hilfiger, and also on offer is the Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch for Men in Navy at £77.90 which is 59% off (RRP: £189).

One recent customer said: “Very smart looking watch at a very reasonable price. Clear face during day and night - the hands are clear, at night so that I don't have to tap a phone to see the time and ruin my sleep. Had it for 3 months, no problems and comfortable strap too.”

Another added: “This is a nice looking watch, in fact the pictures don't do it justice, it has a decent weight and a nice size face and the strap is comfortable, also comes in a nice Hilfiger box, very pleased with it.”

If BOSS is more your thing, then the BOSS Chronograph Quartz Watch is on the Prime Big Deal list, with 59% off at £94.99 (RRP £229).

If you want something more industrial in style, then this one’s for you - with its stainless steel features, black sunray dial and black leather strap. It features quartz chronograph movement and has a date function, so you’ll always be on time.

And the BOSS Chronograph Quartz Watch Cloud Collection is another great buy - at £187.99 it’s 53% off (RRP: £399), and it looks ultra cool with its black ion plating paired with the stainless steel bracelet.

Amazon Prime Day runs from October 8 to 9 - and is a great time to get started on your Christmas shopping.

