Danielle lost 42lbs in five months with the Simpler Life app, and is now 72lbs down since joining Simple | Simple

What if I told you you could have a personal trainer and nutritionist on hand 24/7 to answer all of your questions and guide you gently into a healthier lifestyle. Sounds expensive right? Something only millionaire celebrities can afford? Well, the Simple weight loss app provides just that in the form of an AI wellness coach.

Now, you may be dubious about the idea of an AI-coach - if you’d told me ten, even five, years ago I’d be considering using a robot wellness coach to lose weight, I’d call you crazy. But the testimonials from customers of the Simple weight loss app are pretty convincing.

One Simple app user, Laci Gilbert is 86lbs down from her starting weight of 275lb - that’s SIX stone - and she was spurred on by her daughter’s worry about her weight.

She said: “The Simple app has not only helped me lose the weight that changed the way I live, this is a lifestyle change. It’s not a diet, it’s something sustainable, it’s something you can do for the rest of your life.”

Danielle Broadway, who has lost 72lbs with the Simple app, said: “AVO is artificial intelligence, but he doesn’t really feel like that, you feel like you’re talking to a real live person. I had a lot of questions in the beginning on what I could and couldn’t have.

“Having that AI coach there, anytime I needed it, it probably helped me more than anything else.”

But how does it work? Simple pitches itself as an innovative alternative to the traditional diet industry, with a detailed survey to create tailored plans to aid weight loss and behaviour change. It uses AI to help people lose weight and live healthier lifestyles.

The app includes food logging (you can just snap a photo of your food packaging to log your meals), daily workout plans, and AVO, a personal AI-powered wellness assistant you can ask for healthy recipes and snack ideas, 24/7. Plus it gets to know you, so the more you interact with AVO, it learns your preferences and needs.

One Simple app customer on Trustpilot said: “I’ve tried several different apps and for some reason they never worked for me. But this app just feels so easy and natural to use it provides so much info that’s easy to read, understand, process, and motivate. It’s super affordable for all that you get! Work out suggestions/instructions for any setting, food plan/recipe suggestions, tips, etc. Having Avo, the AI feature is super helpful too if you have any questions or need any help. It’s like having your own personal/virtual coach! I’ve lost 5 pounds in 2.5 weeks!!”

Another said: “I recommend the Simple app to anyone who wants to absolutely want to learn how to eat healthy and is ready for accountability. I learned how much water to drink, prepare alternative meals that taste great, and encouraged me to move beyond my comfort zone. I also lost 12 pounds and still have more to go . The coaching is invaluable…thank you so much Simple!”

Simple said its programme is shaped by a world class team of nutritional, behavioural change, digital health and medicine experts, who guide every aspect of the app and content development, to make sure it’s all led by science, and is accurate and safe.

Its approach is to use a ‘gradual, gentle approach to form healthier habits through small and consistent daily choices’ with ‘no unreasonable dieting and weight loss practices like counting calories, weighing food, or restrictions on food groups’.

It’s certainly working for some, and one happy customer took to Trustpilot to write: “When I was finally ready to make a change Simple has helped me stay on track with my goals of living a healthier life. I really like the articles in the explore section that educate me on physical and mental health in relation to food and movement. I’ve gone from constantly uncomfortable to energetic and happy more often than not. Thank you Simple!”

You can use the code SIMPLEDEAL to save 60% off a plan with Simple - with a three month plan available for £23.99 with the discount (27p a day), instead of the usual £59.99.