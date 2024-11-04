The best air fryer deals so far for Black Friday 2024

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Our consumer writers are constantly updating our definitive list of the best bargains online day by day during the Black Friday season

It's shaping up to be another bumper year for kitchen tech, and the product everyone will want to cash in on when the sales land is going to be the air fryer.

Air fryers save families time, space, and money, and they're a much healthier way to cook, so it's little wonder they're popular.

And Black Friday is the best time to buy one, with deals littering the shops, and some of the biggest discounts you're likely to see all year.

Buying one during the November sales bonanza also means it'll be up and running in time for Christmas, so you'll be able to rustle up plenty of parsnips, and bash out your pigs in blankets, in record time on the big day.

The most popular brand will be Ninja, but consumer writers like ourselves will also be keeping a close eye on deals from other key brands such as Tefal, Russel Hobbs, Cosori, Salter and Tower.

And although Black Friday itself isn't until November 29, there are plenty of deals out there already.

Here are some of the best ones on the web today.

Ninja Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer - was £269.99 Best For piling on the style in the kitchen, and cooking for families £ 189.99 Ninja Buy now Buy now With dual drawers, a digital cooking system, and a stylish copper finish, this is one of Ninja’s most popular air fryers. And its huge discount has landed in time for the Black Friday run-up, meaning its at one of its lowest-ever prices.

Currys Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer - was £179.99 Best For saving space in the kitchen, but still having the benefit of dual drawers £ 99.99 Currys Buy now Buy now Currys is offering £80 off this compact premium air fryer, bringing its price down to just £99.99. Its asymmetrical baskets are ideal for cooking separate portions of food, while its digital panel will make timing very easy. It’s also in a very alluring black and gold colour, perfect for modern kitchens.

Currys Tefal Easy Fry 8.3L Dual Air Fryer - was £170 Best For keeping a close eye on cooking times and temperatures £ 99.99 Argos Buy now Buy now Aimed at large families, its two large asymmetrical drawers will make preparing meals very easy. Bright, clear digital displays will help you keep track of temperatures and timings, while the “extra crisp” technology is perfect for chips. Argos is offering a massive discount on it ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air fryer - was £139.99 Best For precision cooking and simplicity £ 69.99 Amazon Buy now Buy now Another Tefal in our list, this time a single-drawer appliance, but with a 7.5-litre capacity for family cooking. Ideal for precision cooking with its simple rotary nob, this does have presets, but it’ll suit people who like to customise their own cooking times and temperatures. It’s currently a bargain on Amazon, too.

Lakeland Lakeland Slimline Air Fryer - was £89.99 Best For saving space £ 69.99 Lakeland Buy now Buy now Very compact, but with plenty of premium features, this air fryer will save plenty of space in the kitchen. It features a clear panel on the drawer, so you can keep an eye on your food as it’s cooking, and Lakeland has knocked the price right down. This is one of the neatest eight-litre air fryers on the market right now.

Salter Salter EK4549 Aero Pro Air Fryer and Grill - was £249.99 Best For cooking meat to perfection £ 79.99 Charlies Buy now Buy now With an unusual design, featuring an overhead heating system, this versatile air fryer also serves as a grill. This means you can give food a chargrilled flavour, and that’s perfect for cooking meats. It also features a temperature probe, so you can ensure you’re cooking safely. Charlies has a massive saving on this clever device right now.