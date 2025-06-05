Huge savings in the Avant sale from anti-ageing skincare sets to hair scalp treatments | Avant

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Avant is having a massive sale but you will need to be quick as these prices won't last forever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you're looking to elevate your skincare routine with science-backed luxury, Avant Skincare is a brand that promises innovation, efficacy, and indulgence. Known for blending natural ingredients with cutting-edge dermatological science, Avant offers a line-up of powerful treatments designed to target signs of ageing, dullness, and dryness.

Avant stands out for its commitment to clean beauty, cruelty-free practices, and clinically proven ingredients. Each product is thoughtfully formulated to cater to diverse skin concerns while maintaining a luxurious experience.

Avant Skincare Anti-Ageing Starter Set

Avant Skincare Anti-Ageing Starter Set | Avant

This starter set is the perfect introduction to Avant’s award-winning formulations. At an incredible value, it includes a curated selection of anti-ageing essentials that help firm, hydrate, and brighten the skin. Plus, it comes with a £40 digital gift card—making it feel more like a treat than a purchase.

Whether you're gifting a loved one or trying Avant for the first time, this set is an ideal way to explore luxury skincare without the full commitment of full-sized products.

8 Hour Radiance Renewal Sleeping Mask

8 Hour Radiance Renewal Sleeping Mask | Avant

This overnight miracle mask works while you sleep to renew and revitalise tired, dull skin. Infused with ingredients like rose extract and hyaluronic acid, it deeply hydrates, soothes, and brightens—helping you wake up with a more even-toned, radiant complexion.

It’s perfect for those with busy lifestyles who still want glowing, nourished skin.

Serene Scalp Recovery Exfoliating Treatment

Serene Scalp Recovery Exfoliating Treatment | Avant

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. This exfoliating treatment gently removes dead skin cells, product build-up, and excess oil while calming irritation. Enriched with nourishing botanicals, it soothes the scalp, promotes circulation, and supports optimal hair growth.

It’s a spa experience for your scalp right at home.

Pro-Intense Hyaluronic Acid Illuminating Day Cream

Pro-Intense Hyaluronic Acid Illuminating Day Cream | Avant

Hydration meets radiance with this powerhouse day cream. Featuring Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba Oil, and Avocado, this lightweight yet potent formula helps plump fine lines, improve elasticity, and deliver a natural glow.

It doubles as a perfect base for makeup while protecting and nourishing skin throughout the day.

Butlin’s just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild

Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlin’s has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.

👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to book your Butlins break and let the little ones loose 🌈

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now