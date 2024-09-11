Autumn's almost here - so it's time to update your Oodie collection!

Get ready for colder weather and pick your perfect Oodie™ wearable blanket | Oodie™

The days are getting shorter and colder weather will soon be upon us - so it’s a great excuse to get cosy and treat yourself to a wearable blanket.

Popular brand The Oodie™ has a great range of styles and prints, each made with a soft fleecy material inside and out, with an oversized hood and extra-large pocket.

There’s so many to choose from, and it’s quite fun to scroll through and see all the prints on offer - but if you need the highlights, we’ve rounded up our favourites below.

Cute characters

Snoopy, koala and avocado prints | Oodie™

My fellow millennials will love this Avocado on toast print (£59) - an ode to the Gen Y brunch of choice - and there’s matching socks (£19) too for ultimate comfort.

This Lazy Sloth print (£44) is also a great option in the adult range - and perfect for a lazy day on the sofa with Netflix.

There’s so many cute designs for kids but we particularly love this Koala print (£29), it’s got the right vibe for cosy autumn and winter weekends. These wearable blankets are designed for kids aged seven to 13 so they can grow with them.

There’s plenty of character Oodie™ blankets to choose from and we think this Snoopy one (£35) and this Hello Kitty blanket (£35) are sure to be a hit with youngsters. But there really are dozens to choose from so have a good browse and find your favourites.

Something for everyone

There are Oodie™ options for all the family | Oodie™

Whether you’re a new mum or a pet parent - there’s an option for you.

The Oddle Pet Pouch (£59) is perfect for pet lovers - with a pocket for your pooch or cuddly kitty. There’s also designs for different dog breeds, so you can celebrate your Retriever (£59), Dachshund, Staffy and more (all £59).

And the Stork Button-Up (£39) is perfect for breastfeeding mums - and it’s on clearance. A great gift for any new or expectant mums.

The classics

Try these Oodie™ classics | Oodie™

This classic Oodie™ in Navy (£59) is great for cosy nights in - and its plain navy design means even your grumpy Dad might wear one. One for the Christmas list!

The bestselling Blue Tie-Dye number (£39) is on clearance - and brings blue-sky vibes on grey winter days - so bag one before it sells out!

Or go for the Ultra Snug (£79) which is a wearable blanket which transforms into a full size, single bed cover with the snap of a button.

In the stars

An Oodie™ for every star sign | Oodie™

The stars have aligned and you’ve found your perfect Oodie™. There’s one for each star sign, so find yours or gift one to your astrology-obsessed friend. Here’s the Libra one (£59) for late-September and October birthdays.

Alternative options

We love the huge range of styles and prints offered by Oodie™ - but there’s some other great brands on the market selling cosy wearable blankets.

Check out THE COMFY Original which has some great products on offer, and if you’re looking for more of a coat-style blanket to wear out and about, this one by Mountain Warehouse (£34.99) might do the trick.