Devices like the Ring Doorbell and smart speakers are still heavily discounted

The dust has settled on two Big Deal Days, but you haven't missed all the savings yet

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days saw thousands of discounts being applied to popular products in the world of fashion and beauty, homewares, and even food and drink. And while the discounts ended officially at midnight on Wednesday, October 9, Amazon is still offering some huge savings on some items.

The best deals that are still lingering - and in some cases, we don't know how long for - appear to be on Amazon’s own kit, so we're talking Ring video doorbells, Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Blink cameras.

There are still some really good deals on tablets | Amazon

It might also be a great time to invest in a family-friendly tablet, because this 7" Fire tablet (with ads) is still just £29.99 - that's a 54% saving.

Some of these deals are billed to last until Wednesday, October 16, but many of them don't have expiry dates published, so jump on one soon.