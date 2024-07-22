Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Aldi’s middle aisle is about to be packed full of pampering treats from beauty products to scented candles you will definitely want to grab before they sell out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Specialbuys middle aisle has become a bit of a phenomenon with the amazing products on offer. This month the supermarket will be adding a range of pampering products to treat yourself including must-have beauty products, home scents and slippers.

There are plenty of beauty treats on offer this month from the Vitamin C Brightening collection to the Almond Shower & Body range. Plus haircare products such as the Lacura Bonded range. The beauty products will be available to shop in store from Thursday, July 25 and I was lucky enough to try a few of the products. These are my top picks.

Vitamin C Brightening Collection

Aldi

The refreshing Vitamin C Brightening Daily Cleanser £4.99 is specially formulated with PHA, orange fruit water and orange extract to reveal a brightened and energised complexion and yes it smells incredible.

The Lacura Vitamin C Brightening Serum £4.99 helps plump and enhance your complexion and a s well as 15% Vitamin C it also contains skin hydrating Hyaluronic Acid to smooth and protect.

As I get closer to 40, eye creams are my go-to product. The Lacura Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream £4.99 is packed with collagen, caffeine, and colour-correcting pigments to instantly brighten dark circles and smooth fine lines. Perfect for anyone who has tired-looking eyes and needs a boost.

Lacura Bonded Range

I love the Bonded range as it’s a great alternative to Olaplex and for a much more affordable price. If, like me, you are currently growing your hair or need some extra strength then the Lacura Pre-Wash Hair Treatment £3.99 is exactly what you need. The concentrated pre-shampoo treatment is formulated with extracts of Jojoba Seed Oil to nourish and condition hair, reducing frizz and leaving locks stronger.

For best results you will want to use the Lacura Bonded Moisture Mask £4.99 intense reparative mask. It's packed full of nourishing ingredients and designed to strengthen and smooth damaged hair. It will also make your hair look shiner and help fight the frizz.

Don’t be fooled into thinking the Lacura Bonded Purple Shampoo £3.99 is just for blonde hair colours. The violet pigment counteracts yellow and orange hues that brunette’s also want to banish. The shampoo neutralises brassiness for bolder and brighter locks as well as hydrating your hair from root to tip.

Aldi

There is one more thing you need to feel completely pampered and that is a beautiful scented candle. Aldi is spoiling us this month as they have many different candles to choose from the spa range, the Aqua Italia and the Hotel collection.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.