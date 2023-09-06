After winning the National Television Award for Rising Star for his role as Freddie Slater, here’s a closer look at Bobby Brazier

It was wins all round for EastEnders at the 28th National Television Awards held in London on Tuesday evening (September 5) after the BBC show won three awards in total, including the coveted Serial Drama award.

One of the other awards picked up by EastEnders was the award for Rising Star, which was won by the son of Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody, Bobby Brazier. He has been in the soap for around a year.

Bobby joined the cast in September 2022, reviving Freddie Slater, a character who at the time was absent from the show for 16 years. He has been a pivotal figure since, with this award showcasing that.

Who is Bobby Brazier?

Bobby Brazier is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody. Jade was a TV personality who rose to fame following her appearance on the third season of Big Brother in 2002 whilst his father Jeff is a TV presenter.

Over the course of her relationship with Jeff, Jade gave birth to two children with Bobby being the first, born in June 2003. He also has a brother, Freddy, who was born in September 2004.

Bobby was just six years old when his mother sadly died from cervical cancer on 22 March 2009. Following the death of his mother, Bobby and his brother were raised by their father, who gained sole custody of the pair.

The last few years have been a whirlwind for Bobby. In 2020, he made his runway debut, modelling for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week. And, just two years later, joined the EastEnders cast.