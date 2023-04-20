News you can trust since 1832
When is the SpaceX Starship launch today & where to watch: Elon Musk’s firm attempt biggest ever rocket launch

SpaceX are attempting to launch their biggest rocket Starship after Elon Musk’s firm’s failed first test on Monday (April 17)

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST

SpaceX is preparing a second attempt to launch the biggest rocket ever made, Starship, as part of the first test of its spacecraft. The space exploration company will begin testing the spacecraft attached to the Super Heavy booster in the hopes of one day flying Starship to Mars.

An initial attempt to fly the 120m-high vehicle on Monday was stopped just nine minutes before lift-off due to a frozen valve. A 62-minute window has been given to SpaceX as they attempt to launch Starship from Texas’ east coast.

The launch window begins at 2:28 pm UK time (8:28 am Central Daylight Time) on April 20 and has been set aside to attempt to get the rocket off Earth. If Starship launches successfully, it will be used to take people into orbit, as well as visiting the Moon and Mars.

Starship will launch from Boca Chica on the US-Mexico border, with Elon Musk attempting to keep expectations low for the test flight. There are concerns about just getting the spacecraft off the ground without exploding and destroying the launch pad infrastructure which Musk said he would consider “a win”.

    How to watch the launch of Starship

    The launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket will be available to watch on the space exploration companies YouTube channel.

    A video of the launch is also available to watch live on the Space X website, as well as a feed of the Mission Control audio.

    Starship is set to launch today

    Currently the rocket is ‘on target’ to launch at 2:28pm on April 20 and there are no people on board the ship due to safety.

