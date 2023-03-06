Abby Cook has been announced as the 42nd host of the long-running TV show Blue Peter. The Scottish presenter was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome at birth, (EDS) a condition which causes her joints to easily dislocate.

Cook will join Mwaksy, Joel and Henry the dog to deliver weekly episodes where children and adults take part in an activity in order to earn a coveted Blue Peter badge. Abby has already taken on her first challenge, abseiling off a bridge to collect her badge.

Abby, 20, was born in Falkirk and attended Grangemouth High School. After leaving Grangemouth with straight A’s, she went onto study Applied Biological Science at Forth Valley College.

The new presenter started using a wheelchair as her condition worsened during her teen years. With a varied background in wheelchair racing and wheelchair basketball, Abby works closely with Valley Disability Sport to help disabled and non-disabled young people access sport and stay active.

Speaking on her new role, Abby said: "I was speechless when I found out, I had to check it was true. It was a very emotional moment knowing I would actually be presenting a show I love and had grown up with."

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: "When Abby came to the studio, we knew she would be great for the show because she has an unstoppable ‘can do’ attitude. She’s up for any challenge and we know she’ll connect beautifully with our audience because she has a real affinity for working with young people, but she also has the biggest of hearts."

