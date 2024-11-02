Well-Known YouTuber opens up on living with Coeliac Disease in a new Instagram post

Lydia Alty, is a popular 19-year-old YouTuber known for her in-depth commentary on the British Royal family and her journey through university.

She recently marked a significant personal milestone on Instagram: her third anniversary of being diagnosed with Coeliac Disease, an autoimmune condition that has profoundly changed her life.

Now studying Health Science after completing her A-levels in 2023, Lydia is using her platform to raise awareness of the condition while fundraising for Coeliac UK, a charity that was pivotal to her journey.

Alty was diagnosed with Coeliac Disease back in 2021 after months of feeling increasingly unwell. Symptoms such as loss of appetite, fatigue, and general illness prompted her to visit her doctor, leading to her official diagnosis.

Lydia Alty- Royal Reporter Lydia

Reflecting on this transformative experience, Lydia revealed how the disease has altered her daily life in unexpected ways, saying, “Before, I didn’t look at the packaging, I didn’t worry that the food I was eating would make me ill, I didn’t worry about contamination."

Coeliac Disease is a serious autoimmune disorder where the body reacts to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Even trace amounts can trigger symptoms ranging from severe digestive issues to debilitating fatigue, and long-term complications if left unmanaged.

In her candid Instagram post, Lydia reflected on the adjustment to her new lifestyle, noting that she now has to avoid certain food aisles entirely and focus on “Free From” products to stay healthy. Despite her reservations about discussing medical topics, she shared her story to help others, emphasizing her gratitude for the resources provided by Coeliac UK, a charity dedicated to supporting those affected by the condition.

Lydia’s online post also emphasized the importance of consulting medical professionals rather than relying on online sources. “I don’t spend time looking up my symptoms online... if you have a medical query, go to your Medical Practitioner,” she advised, urging followers to avoid potential misinformation about health conditions.

Lydia Alty

The young influencer’s recent post marks an important step in her journey with Coeliac Disease, as she expressed her ongoing commitment to raising awareness. In her post, she acknowledged that talking about health isn’t her forte, saying, “Medical stuff is NOT my strong point – but here I am!” Despite her hesitation, Lydia’s experiences resonate with her audience, helping to break the silence around the daily challenges of living with an autoimmune condition.

To further support Coeliac UK, Lydia has launched a fundraising campaign, aiming to raise £200 for the charity that, along with her medical team, helped her understand and navigate life with Coeliac Disease. So far, she has successfully raised over 50% of her goal. "If you have any spare change to help donate to the charity, please visit the link,” she posted, encouraging her followers to contribute to her JustGiving page, adding, “There is no obligation to donate at all. But if you’d like to, there is the link.”

In addition to her YouTube career, where the young creator has garnered over 200,000 subscribers and amassed more than 100 million views on her channel dedicated to royal journalism about the British royal family, Lydia’s studies in Health Science which highlights her love of science that she has an interest for alongside her YouTube Journalism. Through her awareness campaign, she continues to advocate for the understanding of Coeliac Disease, offering a rare, personal glimpse into the realities faced by those with the condition.

This isn’t Lydia’s first time speaking out about Coeliac Disease or her work with Coeliac UK. The young reporter has previously campaigned for the prices of “Free From” foods to be lowered, highlighting the additional financial burden that those with dietary restrictions often face.

Lydia Alty

Lydia’s recent Instagram post is just one example of her ongoing advocacy efforts, as she continues to raise awareness for others affected by the condition, despite her hesitancy to discuss her health publicly. “I am not keen on health talk because there is a lot of judging around it—people think you do it for attention—which I don’t and won’t ever do,” she said in her post. “I don’t want sympathy or attention or anything. I am simply doing this and telling my story to help others and raise awareness.”

Lydia’s efforts to raise funds for Coeliac UK, her honest reflections, and her commitment to helping others with Coeliac Disease underscore her growing influence beyond YouTube, proving that her story resonates with many and continues to inspire.

Readers interested in supporting Lydia’s fundraiser can visit her JustGiving page for donations: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lydia-alty-coeliac?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Flydia-alty-coeliac&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share