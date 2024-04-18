Dubai floods: Water gushes from ceiling after heavy rainfall causes partial collapse in shopping centre
Video shows the flooded roads and shopping centres as Dubai is hit by severe rainfall.
Footage captures the scenes inside the Mall of the Emirates, after the ceiling of shop partially collapsed due to heavy rain. Water can be seen gushing at incredible speed from the ceiling of a Flying Tiger Copenhagen store inside the shopping centre in Dubai. Further footage shows roads in the downtown area completely flooded, as the United Arab Emirates experienced the heaviest rainfall on record - with a year and a half's worth of rain falling on Tuesday.