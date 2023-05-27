A Virgin Atlantic flight was forced to divert from its course after a technical issue with its engine, the airline has confirmed.

The plane departed from Heathrow Airport in London and was heading for Los Angeles before it landed at Goose Bay Airport in Canada after its left engine had shut down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aircraft was carrying 250 passengers, taking almost 4,000 from their expected destination.

A spokesperson for the airline said: "We can confirm that the VS141 has landed in Goose Bay Airport in Canada.”

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic announced the incident occurred “due to a technical reason”.

The statement reads: "As a precautionary measure, the VS141 from London Heathrow to Los Angeles has diverted to Goose Bay in Canada due to a technical issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The safety and security of our customers and crew always remains our highest priority and wasn’t compromised at any point."

Customers will be flown to New York and provided with accommodation before they make their onward journey to Los Angeles.