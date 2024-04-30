Entertaining footage shows the four zebras roaming around in between cars, after escaping from a trailer. A surprised motorist captured the video, which shows the zebras trotting on the highway among cars and munching on grass before making their way to the backyard of a house near the highway.

The owner of the four zebras, Kristine Keltgen was driving them from Winlock, Washington to Anaconda, Montana when she noticed the trailer's "floor mat flapping and dragging." As Keltgen stopped and opened the door of the trailer to adjust the mat, the zebras - two adult mares, one stallion and one filly - rushed out of the trailer and onto the roadway. Nobody was hurt during the incident, and the three animals that were re-captured were said to be unharmed.