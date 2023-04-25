US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will run for re-election in 2024 as he launches his 2024 presidential bid. Biden said “this is not a time to be complacent” as he launched his campaign.

Biden’s complacency warning relates to the current political climate in the US. The video where he shares his campaign opens with footage of the violent US Capital riots from over two years ago.

There is also a reminder of Republican attempts to restrict abortion access and to limit voter access. Biden also reminds viewers of the Republican clampdown on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Biden is the oldest US President to date. If reelected for 2024, he will begin his second term at the age of 86.

Who is managing Biden’s 2024 campaign?

Over the weekend, Biden announced his campaign team. He chose senior White House advisor Julie Chavez Rodriguez as his campaign manager.

Rodriguez is a long-time Latina Democratic with ties to former President Barack Obama and Vice-President Kamala Harris. The 2024 team comprises Quentin Fulks, Jim Clyburn, Gretchen Whitmer, Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Vice-president Kamala Harris to run alongside Biden

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s current deputy, is set to run for another term as vice-president. Harris, 58, made history back in 2020 by becoming the first female vice-president. She was also the first African-American and Asian-American to hold the position.