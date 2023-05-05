Man decorates house with more than 100 Union Jack flags to celebrate King Charles coronation
A royal enthusiast has decorated every inch of his home with giant Union Jack flags, decorations and bunting to celebrate the Coronation.
Paul Bibby, 57, has put up more than 100 flags for the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. The flags took Paul more than four hours to put up over several days, leaving every inch of his home covered.
Paul, from Chelmsford, Essex, lives with partner Linda Cummings, 60, and son Aaron Bibby, 35. The family is well known for its house decorations with its yearly Christmas displays drawing crowds over the years.
Paul said: “I always think if I'm going to decorate, I won't mess about. People think I'm slightly mad - but it's just what I like to do.
"The reason I'm going big for the Coronation this year is because this will probably be the only Coronation I see in my lifetime. I'll be watching the Coronation on TV - I hope the weather will be good too.
"I'm quite a big fan of the Royal family - I celebrated the Queen, bless her. I don't know what sort of King Charles will be, but hopefully he'll take after his mum."
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned inside Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The celebrations will be followed by a coronation concert on Sunday, May 7 and bank holiday on Monday 8.