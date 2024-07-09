Turville is the most stylish place to live in Buckinghamshire, according to a new survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chocolate box village was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Bucks was Marlow, Amersham was third, Great Missenden was fourth and Long Crendon was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location;

Turville has been described as the UK's most filmed village and has been used as a location for the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and the TV comedy The Vicar of Dibley.

Turville, the most stylish place to live in Buckinghamshire

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Bucks.

Turville was fifth on the main national list which was won by Grassington in North Yorkshire where the hit TV drama All Creatures Great and Small is filmed.

A tourism hot spot set amid the Chiltern Hills, Turville's array of wood-beam country cottages, village pub, quaint church and local windmill have made it a haven for filmmaking of many different kinds since before the Second World War. Even today it continues to be a popular filming spot for everything from crime shows to music videos.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Turville is the most stylish place to live in Buckinghamshire and fifth only to Grassington on the national list of the 60 most stylish places in the UK.

“All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Bucks. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

