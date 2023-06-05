TUI is on the hunt for a thrill seeking over 60 to experience the buzz of a waterslide for the first time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the holiday favourite. TUI’s search comes as new research has shown that a quarter of senior Brits have never been down a waterslide but nearly a third of over 60’s (32%) admitted they were still thrill-seekers despite their advancing years.

The study of 1,000 over 60’s also revealed the grand age of 76 is when Brits officially consider themselves ‘old’, despite admitting on average feeling 13 and a half years younger than their actual age. Now, TUI wants to help unleash the inner adrenaline junkie by looking out for one lucky ‘First Time Senior Slider’ who will win a holiday for them and their family to visit a TUI Splashworld resort to slide into summer.

Richard Sofer, Commercial Director, TUI UK&I commented: “We love the positive mentality, and adventure-seeking nature of so many older Brits. Far from just easing themselves into the twilight years, this generation are truly living life to the full.

“To mark the centenary of the waterslide, we wanted to celebrate our 30 Splashworld resorts and give someone young at heart an amazing first-time experience with their family and create life-long memories.”

Those who want to apply to be TUI’s ‘First Time Senior Slider’ and get a seven-night holiday for them and their family at the end of July, just need to answer three simple questions and submit a photo of themselves. The chosen person will travel to Ali Bey Club in Manavgat, Turkey, on 24 July with their family*, and the moment they slide into the new experience will be captured on one of the resort’s 12 adult slides.

TUI competition for ‘thrill seeking’ over 60’s to win a break

TUI Waterslide Competition - How to apply

