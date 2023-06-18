Netflix fans have been left divided as the annual Tudum event revealed a host of teasers and new show releases at the fan-favourite event last night (June 17). Netflix stars hit the stage from Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil o Tudum: A Global Fan Event.

Hosts Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Maisa (Back to 15) were joined by thousands of fans in person, and many more globally online. Breaking news, exclusive first looks, trailers and clips were unveiled, in addition to appearances from the creators and stars from Netflix series, films and games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the top news included a new in-person reality Squid Game challenge coming to screens, as well as The Witcher revealing a brand new clip from Season 3. However, some fans were disappointed with the lack of Stranger Things news - claiming they already knew Linda Hamilton was set to join the cast for season five.

Netflix fans divided after Stranger Things, Squid Game & The Witcher announcements

Most Popular

Extraction 3

Hot off the heels of Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth announced that a new chapter in this heart-pounding journey is in the works .

Squid Game: The Challenge

This year, the game you love becomes reality. Fans were given a first sneak peek at how the brand-new competition series is coming to life.

Squid Game

It was announced that stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Season 2.

YOU

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penn Badgley shared a super-early tease about what fans can expect in the fifth and final season.

Elite

It was announced season 7 will be an ‘epic journey’ for the students of Las Encinas, and singer-songwriter Anitta is along for the ride!

Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans were teased with a first look at Penelope and Colin in Season 3.

Emily in Paris

Lily Collins revealed that Season 4 will take fans — and Emily — on a Roman holiday !

BERLIN

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans were issued with the first teaser from the new series from the world of Money Heist. His plan: to steal €44 million — in one afternoon.

Love is Blind

Love is Blind fans were given the chance to take an early look at Season 5.

Too Hot to Handle 2

Following the success of Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, get ready to return to paradise for the new sequel mobile game featuring fan-favorite Chloe Veitch.

Cobra Kai

Fighting positions! The cast is getting pumped for its sixth and final season .

Back to 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Anita after so much time-traveling? Watch the trailer for Season 2.

The Archies

The Archies fans were given the chance for a first look of the characters from Riverdale, but this time they’re traveling to 1960s India.

Heartstopper

Fans were given the chance to say "hi" to the opening scene from Season 2! Plus a first look at all of the episode titles.

All the Light We Cannot See

Fans got a sneak peek of Marie-Laure and Werner in Shawn Levy’s upcoming adaptation of the bestseller about two teens, thrust against the backdrop of WWII, who share a secret connection that will become a beacon of hope in the darkest of times.

Lupin

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lupin is back... in danger. Fans got a sneak peek at an exclusive clip from Part 3.

3 Body Problem

A thrilling new mystery unlike anything you’ve seen before. From Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Fans got the chance to see the first footage from the upcoming series .

D.P. and Sweet Home

Fans got the first look at the new seasons of two hit K-dramas, and sneak a peek at some of the hottest new shows and films coming from Korea.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey debuted a brand new clip from Season 3.

Through My Window

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ares and Raquel’s love story will continue in Through My Window: Looking at You , a third film coming in 2024.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess

Fans got a glimpse of the latest trailer for the upcoming mobile game based on the hit limited series.

Outer Banks

Chase Stokes shared a sneak peek live from the Tudum stage of the cast back in action and gearing up for Season 4 .

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fans got the chance to see the costumes and new teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the hit animated series.

Rebel Moon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zack Snyder released an exclusive look behind the scenes of his epic new movie.

One Piece

Fans got the first look at the live-action adaptation of the best-selling manga of all time.

FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that the series has been renewed for Season 2 .

Stranger Things

Arnold introduced his Terminator 2: Judgment Day co-star Linda Hamilton, who announced via video that she’s joining the cast of Stranger Things 5.

Heart of Stone

Advertisement

Advertisement