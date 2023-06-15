The event dates back centuries and became an annual event from 1760. It will feature a spectacular parade of hundreds of soldiers, with members of the Royal Family appearing either on horseback or in elaborate carriages.

The King and Queen will then lead members of the Royal Family out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF Flypast and wave to the crowds gathered below.

Ahead of his first Trooping the Colour, King Charles is reportedly making a number of major changes to the event. Here are the main differences you can expect.

Trooping the Colour 2023: Six major changes being made by King Charles

Monarch on horseback

The first major change by the King will see him ride on horseback for the occasion. The last time a monarch did this was when Queen Elizabeth rode horseback at Trooping the Colour 30 years ago.

A Royal riding debut

Another royal who is said to be joining the King riding in the procession is his younger brother Prince Edward. The Duke of Edinburgh will join his royal siblings and nephew on horseback for the first time in the parade, according to the Telegraph.

Uniform change

Another poignant but more subtle change set to be seen at Trooping the Colour this year will be on the royals’ uniforms. The epaulettes (shoulder decoration) of the jacket now feature the cyphers of both the late Queen as well as the new one for King Charles.

Kate and Camilla’s new roles

Two members of the Royal Family not expected to be in military uniform for Trooping the Colour are Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton. This year, Kate will ride in a carriage, likely with her three children. Camilla is also expected to be in a carriage rather than part of the parade.

