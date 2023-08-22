A year on from her fatal death, Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother and cousin have paid tribute to the “cheeky” little girl.

The family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have paid tribute to their “little princess” a year on from when she was fatally shot in her family home. One year ago today (August 22), innocent Olivia was going to bed in her family home in Liverpool, like any other day.

However, the same night a killer forced his way into her house, chasing a convicted drug dealer, before an open fire situation killed the nine-year-old in her own home. Thomas Cashman, 34 was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years at Manchester Crown Court in April.

A year on since her fatal death, her mother Cheryl Korbel, and cousin Antonia Elverson have paid tribute to the “cheeky” little girl.

Ms Korbel said: “She was our sassy little princess. Cheeky. Loved life, she loved dancing.

Ms Elverson added: “She packed so much into them little nine years. And whether she was only borrowed to us for nine years we had the most amazing nine years.

“And that’s something that we will live with and we’ll carry her through with us.”

Ms Korbel said Olivia left an impact on their community and has been remembered with a memorial garden in Knowsley, which will host gardening workshops for children in her memory.

“The kids can’t wait to come down in September to start doing the workshops in the garden. Even when I go to the school I still see the mums and the dads and it’s lovely to still have the connection with the school.”

“They’ve all been touched by Liv one way or another.”

Children from Olivia’s school also created a video in her memory on the anniversary of her death with a message to show “the power of the people.”