News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
4 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
5 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
5 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
Breaking

Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1

The RMT made the announcement on social media this evening

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:15 GMT

The RMT has suspended strikes due to be held on March 30 and April 1, the union has announced.

A tweet from the union said: “Following further discussions between @RMTunion and the Rail Delivery Group earlier today, industrial action scheduled for 30th March and 1st April has is suspended.”

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group welcomed the move. They said: “This is great news for our customers and for our staff. We are now jointly focused on working constructively towards a settlement to this dispute, which will mean we can do what we have always wanted to do - give our people a pay rise and help secure the long-term future of the railway.”

Talks between the RMT Union and Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies have been long running, with the union arguing for better pay, conditions and jobs for workers. The strike would have seen members of 14 train companies walk out over the dispute.

Most Popular

    Head of the RMT, Mick Lynch said earlier this week that the “ball is in the Government’s court” concerning industrial action involving members working for train companies. RMT has held 18 national walkouts since June 2022.

    The RMT has been staging strike action at Network Rail since last July (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
    The RMT has been staging strike action at Network Rail since last July (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
    The RMT has been staging strike action at Network Rail since last July (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

    The news comes after RMT members at Network Rail voted to accept a pay deal. The pay offer for Network Rail staff including signallers and track maintenance workersamounts to a pay rise of up to 14.4% for the lowest paid and 9.2% for the highest paid.

    RMTSocial media