TOWIE star Amber Turner has confirmed her split from Dan Edgar after the couple dated for more than six years.

Amber confirmed their break-up in one of her Instagram stories, where she expressed that she wanted to put an end to "speculation" about their relationship.

The 29-year-old reality star wrote: "I wasn't going to post anything but due to speculation and questions, I feel like I need to," she wrote to her social media followers.

"Yes, me and Dan have split. I honestly wish him the best for the future. Please respect our privacy at this time. Thank you."

Dan has yet to make a public statement about their split on his own social media page.

It comes after it was believed the couple had already gone their separate ways, due to series tabloid reports and Dan unfollowing Amber on Instagram.

The couple met on TOWIE back in 2017 and had been together ever since. Amber and Dan recently purchased a home together in December 2022.